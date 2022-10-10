Monday, 10 October 2022

10 October 2022

Chess boy takes on world’s best

A CHESS prodigy from Henley has returned after representing England at the under-12s Fide World Cadet Championship in Georgia.

Theo Khoury, 12, competed against 150 of the best young players in the world and finished 69th.

Theo, who taught himself chess online when he was nine, drew a match against the tournament’s third seed.

He said: “The world championships are often so difficult and I was in the hardest field. I’m proud of my performance overall in such a challenging tournament.

“I felt both quite nervous and excited before the first game. I often feel a lot of pressure in the first round and I was expecting all opponents to be difficult.” Theo, who lives with his parents Jessamine and Wadih and 14-year-old brother Alexandre played 11 games, winning four, drawing three, and losing four.

This included a draw against third seed Edgar Mamedov, from Kazakhstan.

He said: “My opponent played a solid game against me and it was pretty accurate from both sides. I have already won and drawn against players of his level so any result is no surprise.

“In general, I was pleased with how this tournament went but, more importantly, I enjoyed the experience.”

Theo has now returned to Gillotts School, where he has to catch up on a lot of work after taking a two-week break to take part in the tournament.

