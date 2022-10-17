Pumpkin’s heavier than I thought, says record breaker

A MAN from Watlington has won the record for the largest pumpkin grown in the UK by an amateur.

Gerald Short transported his giant fruit to Pumpkin Time in Southampton at the weekend where it was weighed for the national competition for large produce.

The pumpkin weighed 1,790lbs (802kg), even heavier than the 1,600lbs he had predicted before harvesting it.

Mr Short came second in the competition behind the champions, the Paton twins, from Lymington in Hampshire, who are professional nurserymen.

“I am very happy with that,” he said. “They are Manchester City, I am Oxford United.

“We are all friends. We share tips and information and wish each other the best. We help each other to get better year on year. In fact, I would not have done what I have if it were not for the Paton twins. Roll on next year.”

Mr Short, who lives with his partner Nicola Schafer and children, Oliver, 15, and Eleanor, 13, said he was going to start preparing the land that he had bought specially to grow his pumpkins next year as soon as possible. “I started the planning process a few months ago,” he said. “I need to get a larger polytunnel and install electricity and water as the land is being prepared from scratch. I also need to get planning permission. I hope the council looks favourably upon me.

“I have one seed I got earlier this year that I want to plant next year. I usually plant three or four and pick the strongest plant.

“I look at the genetics of pumpkin seeds online to see which to get. Then I will buy some in the auctions.

“I am really looking forward to getting stuck in. The challenge does not phase me and I would start today if I could.”

His pumpkin is currently on display outside the Red Lion farm shop in Britwell Salome, which is owned by John and Mikey Mearns, until after Halloween.

Then Mr Short will harvest the seeds from it and the Mearns’ cows will be given the flesh to eat.

He added: “I am not growing anything competitively over winter, just food for the family — root vegetables such as swede and beetroot and, of course, Brussels sprouts.”

Ironically, Mr Short is not that keen on the taste of pumpkin, saying it’s too bland.