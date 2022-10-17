Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Headline

Headline

A CAMPAIGN to promote CPR and the use of defibrillators has won an award. South Central Ambulance Service’s “Saving Lives — the three Cs (cardiac arrest, CPR, communication)” was named best healthcare campaign by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations for the Anglia, Thames and Chiltern region. The campaign set out to improve take-up rates of CPR and defibrillator usage and raise funds for service’s charity to encourage volunteers and buy equipment. There were 2,294 occasions during the year when CPR was in progress prior to the arrival of an ambulance across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire and the out of hospital cardiac arrest survival rate is now 13.9 per cent, one of the highest in the country. Pictured are Clare Daniels, Gillian Hodgetts and Nick Smith, of the service’s communications team

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33