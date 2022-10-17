Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Sensory space

TRINITY Primary School in Henley is turning a rundown area of grass into a sensory garden.

The Vicarage Road school has raised £4,000 with the help of Henley Business Partnership to transform the 10m x 8m space with flowers, footpaths and benches.

The work will take place over half term and volunteers are invited to help plant and dig on Thursday and Friday, October 27 and 28 from 10am to 4pm.

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33