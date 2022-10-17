Sensory space

TRINITY Primary School in Henley is turning a rundown area of grass into a sensory garden.

The Vicarage Road school has raised £4,000 with the help of Henley Business Partnership to transform the 10m x 8m space with flowers, footpaths and benches.

The work will take place over half term and volunteers are invited to help plant and dig on Thursday and Friday, October 27 and 28 from 10am to 4pm.