Sign up for mindfulness

AN eight-week mindfulness course will begin in Wargrave next week if enough people sign up to take part.

Lynne Wilkes will run “Mindfulness for stress and wellbeing” at the Sansom Room above the village library. The course will take place every Thursday from October 20 to December 15, excluding Thursday, October 27 for half term.

Participants can join either a day session from 10am to noon or evening session from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. The course will cover how to become more resilient and calm and ways to cope with anxiety and stress.

Ms Wilkes, 65, who moved to Crazies Hill from Reading in July, has been running mindfulness courses for children and adults for several years. She said: “It’s about helping people find inner calm and ways to cope with stress levels.” For more information, email lynne.wilkes@talk21.com