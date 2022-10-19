Village playground re-opens after £75,000 makeover

A CHILDREN’S playground in Shiplake has re-opened after refurbishment.

The facility at the memorial hall, off Memorial Avenue, used to have about four pieces of equipment including swings, a climbing frame, slide and springer chair.

Now it has 12 pieces of apparatus designed for children of all ages and abilities.

For very young children there is a toddler trail, a toddler spinner, swings, a “village shop” and a small climbing frame and slide.

For older children, there is a larger climbing frame, different types of swings, a seesaw, a junior spinner and a wordsearch panel. An exercise area for adults with two sit-up benches, parallel rails and an air skier has also been introduced.

Chris Penrose, who chairs Shiplake Parish Council, said: “After a year of hard work, it’s wonderful to see this finished playground.

“The children used it before the opening and loved it — the feedback has been absolutely fantastic. I am overjoyed not only for how it looks but for what it will mean to Shiplake.

“I’d like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who helped make this happen.” About £75,000 was spent on the refurbishment with more than half of the total coming from Tarmac.

South Oxfordshire District Council provided £5,000 and the rest came from the parish council’s share of community infrastructure levy revenue.

The year-long project was led by parish councillors Richard Curtis, Roger Hudson and Joanne Stone, supported by trustees of the memorial hall.

Kevin Browne, unit manager at Tarmac’s Sonning quarry, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support this. It’s a great facility for the children and it’s free. With how things are going at the moment with the cost of living, it’s good to know there are still places to have fun and be active and get fresh air and not worry about anything else.

“I know how much hard work goes into projects like this so it must be very rewarding for everyone who worked on this to see how great it turned out.”

Bob Partridge, who chairs the memorial hall trustees, said: “The trustees are very pleased to have supported the parish council in creating the refurbished and enlarged play area and are delighted with the new facilities.”