Mermaids want support for anti-pollution swim

THE Henley Mermaids will swim under the town’s iconic bridge when they complete their 104km swim along the River Thames.

The five women chose to swim together from the source of the river at Cricklade in Wiltshire to Henley and have been doing it in sections, mainly at weekends when they are less busy.

They are raising money for Surfers Against Sewage, a charity that campaigns against sewage dumping in rivers and oceans.

Laura Reineke, Jo Robb, Susan Barry, Fiona Print and Joan Fennelly will swim the final leg from the River & Rowing Museum to the mermaid statue on Red Lion Lawn on Saturday, November 5, beginning at 9am.

The women hope to be joined in the water by fellow members of the Henley open water swimming group and are inviting people to come out to watch them from and around the bridge. There will be refreshments on the river bank.

Mr Print, 59, a nurse, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, said: “Swimming under the bridge will be gorgeous.

“It has been amazing swimming under the beautiful Thames bridges, such as Shillingford and Wallingford, and it is nice that the last bridge is in our own home town.”

The mermaids began the challenge in June. Mrs Print, who has been co-ordinating it, said: “I thought it would be a really nice thing to do and to see the beautiful countryside while doing so.

“Logistics have been difficult at times, especially transportation to rural places, but our husbands have helped by dropping us off in remote locations. North Oxfordshire was the loveliest part to swim down. Perhaps my favourite part was with Susan in the high level of the Thames, where it was fast flowing and totally wild. We saw lots of herons and other beautiful wildlife and there was no one else around.

“Doing the last part altogether will be lovely. It would also be lovely to swim from Henley to London but it might be too polluted.”

Mrs Reineke, 47, of Damer Gardens, Henley, said: “It has been magnificent to see the River Thames from its source, a small but powerful trickle by the road in Cricklade, to the majestic river it becomes in Henley.

“We are so lucky to have this spectacular natural resource on our doorstep. We must protect it.”

The Mermaids say that Thames Water released raw sewage into the river and its tributaries for more than 70,000 hours last year, including 400 hours at Fawley and Friday Street, Henley.

They are encouraging their supporters to dress up and bring banners to protest at the amount of river pollution.

Ms Robb, who is a South Oxfordshire district councillor and the council’s Thames “champion”, said: “It’s devastating and angering that Thames Water continues to dump raw sewage into the River Thames because of its ongoing failure to invest properly in sewerage infrastructure and the failure of the regulators and government to properly control the industry.”

The women, who have also helped clean the river by picking up rubbish on the banks, are looking forward to the last leg.

Mrs Print said: “We are used to cold water now and the final swim will not be long. Most of our swims have been 5km or 6km and we have swum for as long as three hours. We swim as a team and don’t leave the others behind.

“One time, swans were being aggressive and attacked Susan. They can be very territorial and are big in comparison to us when you are in the water.

“It is their home we are swimming in, so we try to avoid them.”

Mrs Barry, 55, a French teacher from Henley, said: “Despite being savaged by swans and many freezing swims, it has been one of the highlights of my swimming life.

“Seeing the Thames from the point of view of a swimmer is so special. I would recommend it to anyone.”

The group undertakes different challenges every year and became the first relay group to swim the Bristol Channel earlier this year. Next year, they plant to swim the length of Loch Ness as a team.

For more information, visit www.henleymermaids.com