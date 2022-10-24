Woman receives award for care of Indians with leprosy

A PODIATRIST in Wargrave has won an award for her voluntary work helping people in India suffering from leprosy.

Alison Clark-Morris, who co-founded Feetwise Footcare in High Street, was presented with the Alf Morris Award by the Royal College of Podiatry at a ceremony at the House of Lords.

The award is in recognition of her work with the Village of Hope leprosy colony in Delhi.

Mrs Clark-Morris, 56, was the first podiatrist to visit the colony when she went in 2017.

She has now visited four times in total, working in the bandaging unit to treat people with foot ulceration and dress their wounds.

Since her first visit, she has also fundraised to buy equipment, including hand-propelled tricycles for patients, better lighting, clinical trolleys, footwear and blankets.

She has also introduced a new software system so that the clinic staff have a more accurate way of recording the number of patients they see.

Wounds can also be photographed, allowing their progress to be monitored, and advice offered remotely from the UK. Mrs Clark-Morris said: “I was very honoured to win the award. Hopefully it will raise the profile of the Village of Hope within the profession.

“I’ve made a connection with a podiatrist in India as a result. Hopefully, we might get students supporting it within the country.”

Mrs Clark-Morris will be returning to Delhi in February after missing two years due to the covid-19 pandemic and is currently fundraising to buy more equipment. She said: “The main thing is hand-propelled tricycles. People still have to walk around, which stops their feet healing. The tricycles give independence, the chance for mobility.

“It changes their lives. They can go shopping. One chap could take his child to school. Another who relies on begging can go further afield. They can get around without walking in pain.”

When people donate they can vote for Mrs Clark-Morris to take on one of three challenges: to abseil down the ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture in London, to dress as a chicken to go shopping, or get a tattoo of the Hope Foundation logo.

She said: “I’ll do the thing that raises the most. I plan to do it before I go in February.

“I have a £750 target and all the money raised will be used for the hand-propelled tricycles, which cost £150 each. So far, it looks like the chicken is getting the most votes. I was hoping to get a tattoo.

“We’ve paid for flights, accommodation and visas and jabs.”

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease and symptoms can include skin lesions and inflammation of nerves. It is curable and treatment in the early stages can prevent disability.

When she visits the clinic, Mrs Clark-Morris will assess the blood supply to patients’ feet using a Doppler ultrasound machine, to help understand the healing time based on how good or poor it is.

She will teach staff and students how to use the machines and hopes to leave some there so that patients can continue to be monitored.

She also plans to make a foot health promotion video, which will be shown on a TV screen in the waiting room, which is being donated by Reading Rotary Club. She will do an audit afterwards to see if it improves how patients look after their feet.

Mrs Clark-Morris qualified in 1987 and worked in the NHS, specialising in diabetes foot care. She moved into private practice and set up Feetwise Footcare with Mandy Morris in 2019 after they visited the Village of Hope together and found they made a good team.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/alicm