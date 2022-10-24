Campaign for lower speed limit finally set to succeed

A CAMPAIGN to introduce a 20mph speed zone in parts of Lower Caversham is gathering pace.

The plan is to reduce the limit in Amersham Road from 30mph and install stop signs at both ends.

The new limit would also apply to Clonmel Close, Charles Evans Way and other roads off Amersham Road.

The proposal will be put to Reading Borough Council by ward councillors Jacopo Lanzoni, Matt Yeo and Jan Gavin next month.

Councillor Lanzoni, who lives in nearby Nire Road, said: “Reducing the speed to 20mph means any accident that might occur is unlikely to be fatal — 30mph kills while 20mph doesn’t.

“People will feel safer and more comfortable while walking and cycling, which are means of travelling that are more compatible with the environment.

“There will also be less noise and pollution as cars travelling at 20mph will be quieter and produce fewer emissions.” Similar measures for the whole of Lower Caversham were approved six years ago.

However, there was not enough funding unless the zone covered just the Amersham Road area.

Cllr Lanzoni said: “We were previously trying to cover a huge area and the plan has now shifted to doing it bit by bit.

“The issue was there were too many points of entry in the previous zone, meaning we would need far more signs.

“By doing it incrementally, we hope to learn some lessons and then can try it elsewhere.”

Cllr Gavin said: “The budgets of local councils mean big costly schemes are unlikely to go through. Hopefully, by implementing the plans incrementally, we will be more successful.”

The Labour councillors carried out a survey of residents earlier this year. Of the 49 people who responded, 44 said drivers speeded on Amersham Road and 43 wanted a 20mph zone.

Hazel Bingham, who works for the Weller Centre, a community centre in Amersham Road, and was part of the 2016 campaign, called the road “dangerous”.

She said: “There are speed bumps but people tend to fly along the bit of road without them. There are also kids with their new cars who go at about 40mph to show off.”

Six years ago, Mrs Bingham delivered campaign leaflets door to door and put the proposal to councillors along with centre manager Simone Prendiville.

She said: “After it was approved, we lived in hope that the signs would appear but they never did. Every time we get a new councillor I ask if there are any updates and when Jacopo came I thought I’d chased it enough. I said, ‘Can we just push for Amersham Road instead?’”

The plans have been supported by Caversham and District Residents’ Association. Chairwoman Helen Lambert said: “Residents of Amersham Road have been concerned about speeding on the road and safety for some time and it would be great if a 20mph zone could be introduced.

“There are many areas in Caversham that would benefit from one. CADRA has been campaigning for some time to introduce a speed limit in the centre and it would be great if that was joined to Amersham Road to make one speed zone.”

Reading East Labour MP Matt Rodda also backs the campaign.

He said: “The ward councillors are doing a really good job as the whole issue of road safety is important.

“There is a movement across the country to get speed zones in place and there has been success with it in Reading. It does seem to reduce speeding.

“I hope there is a broad discussion about it as it is something that would benefit residents, particularly young children and the elderly.”

