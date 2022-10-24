220 sign road safety petition

A PETITION calling for safety improvements at a road junction in Caversham has been signed by more than 220 people.

Candia Hall, who started the petition, says the junction of Henley Road and the access road to the Caversham Lakes water sports centre is an accident hot spot.

The safety of the junction was raised by South Oxfordshire District Council when it refused retrospective planning permission for Caversham Lakes last week.

But Ms Hall said the issue began before the centre opened in 2020.

She said: “As residents in the area, we regularly see accidents and near-misses… this has been a hot spot for many years.

“Turning on to the A4155 Henley Road is particularly dangerous with poor sight lines and a confusing staggered junction.

“It is clear that the formal accident data substantially under-records the number and nature of accidents at this junction. We urge the council to take immediate steps to improve safety.”

Reading borough councillor Paul Carnell said he would try to have the junction made safer and appealed for residents to contact him about accidents there, including minor ones.

To access the petition, visit https://bit.ly/3rRMmlZ