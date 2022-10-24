Appeal after supermarkets cut food bank donations

MATT RODDA is appealing for more support for a food bank in Caversham which has seen an 80 per cent decline in donations.

The Reading East MP discussed the issue with staff and volunteers at the Weller Centre in Amersham Road during a visit last week.

He said: “The team at the Weller Centre are doing an incredible job of helping people in these difficult times. Families and pensioners are under enormous pressure from the cost of living crisis.

“I want to thank local charities for doing what they can and I am very grateful to local residents for donating food and other items.”

The centre provides a community bakery and fridge which are replenished with food past its best before date donated by supermarkets.

It used to receive up to 100kg of food at the end of each day but in the last two months the amount has fallen to as little as 10kg, This is because supermarkets have begun to phase out best-before dates, meaning products stay on the shelves for longer.

The Amersham Road estate has one of the highest rates of child poverty in Reading and many families depend on food from the Weller Centre.

Up to 20 people collect food parcels each day but now sometimes there is not enough food to go around. Facilities manager Hazel Bingham said: “I hate having to say to people they can take only one item from the fridge and one from the bakery. Some people come in and there is very little left.

“We will normally scrounge around to find something so they don’t leave empty handed. I had someone come in who was apologising as they were too late for the bakery.

“I was able to search around the cupboards and got them a couple of tins. I think there are a lot more people who are struggling with food than we realise.”