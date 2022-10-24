Electricity pole swap

AN electricity pole in Goring is set to be replaced because it has deteriorated.

Southern Electric Power Distribution has notified South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, of its intention to carry out the work.

The utility company says it is part of a wider plan to replace 53 wooden electricity poles on the high and low voltage circuit within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding natural Beauty.

Bernard Molloy, design engineer at SSE, said: “The poles have been identified for replacement due to their condition.”