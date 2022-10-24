Pianist writes perfect music to accompany Italian wines

“I’LL write the music, you supply the wine,” says Pamela Chilvers as she walks through the fields of the Ronchi Di Cialla vineyard.

The classical music composer has just had lunch with the Rapuzzi family and is on a walk with son Ivan in their vineyard in northern Italy.

While they are walking, he asks her to write a series of piano pieces to accompany the wines produced by the vineyard.

Now, five months later, she has finished the compositions and is set to return to Italy next year to play them for the family.

Pamela, of Highmoor Road, Caversham, first visited the vineyard while on a wine tasting tour with friends from Phyllis Court Club in Henley in 2019.

“I like wine so thought it would be an interesting thing to do,” she said.

The group visited six vineyards but Ronchi Di Cialla stood out for her. The vineyard was taken over by Ivan’s parents Paulo and Dina Rapuzzi in the Seventies when it had been neglected.

The couple restored it and started making wine using traditional methods.

“They do it all by hand,” says Pamela. “A lot of other vineyards are very commercial and use lots of machinery.”

Ivan has taken over the operation but his mother still attended lunch.

Pamela says: “They really made us feel like guests rather than potential clients. Dina doesn’t speak a word of English but she was always smiling.”

Before she left, Pamela exchanged numbers with Ivan and gave him a copy of her CD Changing Places, a collection of classical pieces she released in 2014.

A few weeks later, he texted her to say he loved it and she should visit again the next time she was in Italy. Two years passed, with all of Pamela’s attempts to return to the country thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.

She was finally able to visit in May this year when she performed at a concert in the city of Trieste with a choir singing Mozart’s Requiem.

Ivan was in the audience and met Pamela after her performance when he gave her a magnum of the Ronchi Di Cialla red wine.

Two days later, she spent the afternoon visiting the vineyard again and enjoyed lunch before going for a walk among the vines on the hillside with Ivan.

Pamela says: “It is a wonderful view as you are surrounded by hills. It was a beautiful day and the weather was fantastic.”

Ivan asked her to compose music that could accompany his wine.

“He was talking about how he often pairs wine with food but this only combines one sense — taste,” says Pamela.

“That was where music slotted in. If you were to listen while tasting the wine, you would use a different sense.”

After returning home, Pamela set about composing — with a crate of wine sent over by Ivan for inspiration.

She completed the last of her three pieces last week and has tailored each one to suit the different wines.

Her piece for the Cialla Bianco, a white wine, is played in a high register to reflect its “crisp and light” taste, while she uses “richer chords” played in B flat for the Schioppettino, a heavy red.

Her final piece is for the dessert wine Picolit Cialla and is written in major chords to complement the sweeter taste.

Pamela will return to Ronchi Di Cialla in March to perform the music at a wine tasting event hosted by Ivan and his mother for industry experts.

“I am really looking forward to it,” she says. “I have spent so much time composing these pieces and I can’t wait to show them to the family.”