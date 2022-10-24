How to keep cat happy and healthy

A CAT behaviour therapist from Stoke Row has written an advice book about keeping cats healthy and happy.

Naomi Opalinska, who runs the Cat Cradle Boarding Cattery off Busgrove Lane, took about seven weeks to write Cat Care and Behaviour, which has 46 pages.

She has written about topics such as carrier training, introducing cats to each other, understanding feline aggression and playing with cats.

Mrs Opalinska said: “I was really excited about writing it. I had done so many articles for different magazines already so it was a natural development to write a book.

“It was nice being able to put down all the ideas from topics that that I deal with on a daily basis with my clients.

“It was really enjoyable to write but it’s amazing to think that it can now help other people.

“It’s a nice small book with sections so it’s easy to read.”

Mrs Opalinska, who lives with her husband Rafal and their 19-year-old black, ginger and white cat Sophie, decided to become a cat behaviourist in 2008 after five years of running her cattery.

She studied pet behaviour for four years with the Centre of Applied Pet Ethology and qualified in 2012.

“I opened my cattery in 2003 and was very keen to run the best one,” she said. “I studied the feline advisory boarding manual again and again as I always wanted to reach a high standard.

“Business has always been good and we’ve developed a good relationship with clients.

“After a few years I realised I wanted to do more for myself and I thought it would be good to study cat behaviour.

“It was hard work but it was really enjoyable. It really gave me an insight into how cats feel. It’s eye-opening to learn about their emotions and how that affects their behaviour.

“It has really helped with the cattery as well as I have a great understanding of the cats if they are nervous and can make them feel comfortable.

“It’s about striking the balance of a cat’s needs being met and living in harmony with their owners.”

Mrs Opalinska, who has five children, assesses cats for a variety of different issues.

One of the most common problems she deals with is introducing a new cat into the home.

She said: “People get really upset as they thought the cats would be friends but it doesn’t always work that way so I’ve done a lot of work on this with a lot of success that ends with a happy household.

“Fouling outside the litter tray is another common problem.

“There are others like cat to cat aggression or cat to human aggression or very anxious cats.

“I put together a behaviour modification plan that’s specific to each individual cat and I work with the owners and support them with putting that in place.

“I also go on vet referrals to make sure that any behaviour isn’t caused by a medical problem.” The therapist usually visits clients’ homes to assess cats but during the coronavirus pandemic she introduced Zoom sessions which she says were successful.

“I think it goes really well as everyone has busy lives,” she said. “It’s really good for the cats as well as they might get uncomfortable with a stranger coming into their home.”

After a couple of years as a therapist, Mrs Opalinska started writing articles about cat behaviour for Kennel and Cattery magazine and Edition Cat magazine with her tips and tricks.

She said: “I was a regular writer and I really enjoyed it. Then at the beginning of the year I was approached by a design company who were looking for a cat behaviourist to put a book together.

“It has given me a really good opportunity to put together a book with lovely photos of cats and put down all my suggestions that my clients have found useful.

“There is a fun section about how to entertain your cat and choosing which toys are appropriate. Also ways to feed your cat so it’s not always out of a bowl.

“There are ways to stimulate your cat which allows them to have a happier life.

“I’ve got a section on keeping your cat safe and explaining what things are poisonous for cats and the other dangers which people will find useful because I think a lot of people don’t know what is dangerous.

“It’s a book that will appeal to all cat owners and those who are first time cat owners and those who are thinking about getting one.”

Mrs Opalinska, who has grown up with a variety of animals including dogs, budgies, guinea pigs and a tortoise, is already considering writing another book.

“I have a few ideas but I haven’t gone into too much detail yet,” she said. “There are lots of things I would have loved to expand on but it was nice to keep it simple and straightforward and informative with a nice read and lots of cat

pictures.

“I am really pleased with it and it was really exciting to see something I’ve helped to create.

“I would definitely do it again so I do hope I get the chance to do another book.”

• Cat Care and Behaviour, which is published by Bookoli, comes in a box set with a cat bingo game, a training clicker and a fishing rod toy and is available online.