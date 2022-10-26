Care home worker wins unsung hero award ahead of husband

A WOMAN from Henley has received an “unsung hero” award, narrowly beating her husband in the process.

Linda Wheeler was honoured for her efforts in supporting care home residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

She works as an admin assistant at the Chilterns Court Care Centre in York Road, which is run by Orders of St John Care Trust.

She attended the trust’s recognition awards ceremony, which was held at the Randolph Hotel in Oxford, and was presented with a trophy by Dan Hayes, chief executive of the trust.

Her husband Craig, who works as a maintenance man at the centre, was nominated in the same category.

Mrs Wheeler, who lives in Mount View, was nominated by the family of a resident whom she ensured remained in contact when visits were restricted by the lockdowns.

The woman’s granddaughter said: “Linda deserves this award due to her outstanding commitment to her role and her professionalism.

“This is balanced perfectly with a level of sincerity and care that makes her a pleasure to deal with and certainly enhanced our experience as a family.

“Linda’s role is predominantly on the front desk but she knew my grandmother well and often specifically went to her room to connect calls for us, improving Gran’s experience at the home.

“Linda often went above and beyond her role during the covid period.

“It was obvious that she was taking on greater co-ordination responsibility, at least on a customer-facing side, and every week would help me book in calls with my Gran.

“She would explain covid testing procedures with patience and clarity, which took away anxiety on both sides. She would keep us regularly updated on Gran’s health and ensure we remained connected to her carers who were two floors away.

“Remaining calm and clear during covid lockdowns, Linda would actively support my grandmother to use her computer to enable communication to continue, which was vital for my gran’s mental wellbeing.

“She dealt with our frustrations around extending lockdowns with understanding but delicately balancing the needs of her residents.

“This is often a difficult message to translate from policy to practice but Linda did this effortlessly.” Mrs Wheeler started work as a housekeeper at Chilterns Court in September 2020 after losing her job as a waitress at a Henley coffee shop six months earlier.

She said: “During lockdown I lost my job when the café closed down in lockdown so I needed to get work.

“My husband has been a maintenance man at Chilterns Court for about five years and he said there were jobs going there.

“I love working with the elderly and even with housekeeping you can have that personal touch when you are making their rooms look nice because you can have a conversation.

“I started as a housekeeper and then I went on to reception because there was so much work to do with people coming in and out of the building.

“They asked if I could help out and I just moved up the ladder.”

Mrs Wheeler said during the restrictions it was tough for families to stay in touch with relatives so she would try to make it easier for them.

She said: “It was a hard time because families couldn’t see their loved ones and so I used to arrange FaceTime calls so they could stay in touch..

“Some people didn’t know how to use the different devices so sometimes I would dial them for them, or if they rang and theydidn’t know how to answer it, I would answer or go and get them and call back so they could be together at the right time.

“It did mean a great deal to them. I became one of their family and when they said thank you it really did mean a lot.

“Now I get to see the families but in person so you can have a cup of tea and a chat.”

Mrs Wheeler first met her husband when they were children at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens and they were married at Christ Church in Reading Road in 2006.

They have three children, Ella, 16, who works at Elements hairdressers in Bell Street, Isla, 12, who attends Gillotts School, and Harry, eight, who goes to Valley Road Primary School.

The award winners were nominated by colleagues, residents and friends of the trust’s care homes and judged by a panel.

Mr Wheeler was nominated by the nephew of a resident whom he used to help regularly.

The nephew said: “Since my uncle has been a resident at Chilterns Court, Craig has been on hand to assist whenever asked and there have been numerous

occasions.

“He set up a new mobile phone and helped with questions as they occurred relating to its use and a memory clock and the TV often requires attention when the picture is lost due to buttons on the remote being pressed in error.

“My uncle has a chair built for his needs, which is constantly in use once he has been hoisted out of bed and, sometimes, when the carers are unable to adjust it for his comfort, Craig will be on hand to demonstrate accordingly.

“Help with these requests, however trivial they may seem, for someone who has restricted mobility and can only be either in bed or a chair is so important.

“Whenever issues arise Craig will solve them with such ease. He is willing, friendly, kind and, although no doubt has a constant ‘to do’ list, no request is too much trouble for him.

“I trust he will be considered for an award to show he is very much appreciated within the workplace.”

Patsy Just, the trust’s regional director for Oxfordshire, said: “Our employees work very hard and are committed to reaching and maintaining the highest standard of care for our residents.

“This awards ceremony gave special recognition to those who have been nominated for their endeavours by their colleagues and the people they care for.

“It was delightful to celebrate individual and team successes together.”