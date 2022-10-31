Best GCSE results for academy

GILLOTTS School achieved its best ever GCSE results this year and remains in the top 25 per cent of secondary schools in the country.

The Henley secondary academy had a Progress 8 score of 0.73, which is above the national average of -0.03 in state schools, according to a government report on school performance data published on Friday.

Progress 8 shows how much progress pupils made across eight qualifications between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4.

In Oxfordshire, the average is 0.03.

Gillotts’ previous best Progress 8 score of 0.58 was recorded in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic when the exams were not set.

The proportion of pupils who obtained grade 5 or above in English and maths was 71 per cent this year, which is 18 percentage points higher than the Oxfordshire average.

Another measure is the attainment 8 score, which is based on how well pupils performed in up to eight qualifications.

Gillotts scored 59.8 compared with the Oxfordshire average of 49.6.

The proportion of students studying English, maths, sciences, a language and either history or geography in the sixth form or college is 58 per cent. The national average is 39 per cent.

Gillotts has been placed consistently in the top precentage of schools in England since 2013.

Headmistress Catharine Darnton said: “I know all year 11 students will join me in thanking the key people who have made these results possible — their parents and their teachers.

“I thank all the students for their commitment and hard work and I am very proud of all they have achieved.”