31 October 2022

Walker raises £2,700 despite early finish

A MAN who attempted to walk 70km in 70 hours in aid of the Poppy Appeal says donations poured in after he stopped prematurely because he was exhausted, writes Phil Simms.

John Green, 87, completed two-thirds of his challenge in August while dressed in a replica of his father’s First World War unform in temperatures of up to 30C.

He carried a deactivated .303 rifle and a 20lb rucksack as he walked along roads and country lanes.

He followed a 25km circular route each day, starting from his home in Maidensgrove and passing through Russell’s Water, Cookley Green, Park Corner, Ipsden and Checkendon.

But after two days of walking, he was forced to call off the challenge.

Mr Green, who is president of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, presented a cheque for £2,728.75 at the branch’s annual meeting at Henley Rugby Club on Tuesday last week.

He said: “This is the final episode of my attempted 70km walk to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal and I’d like to offer my thanks to the Henley Standard for promoting the walk and for reporting the outcome when, sadly, I was only able to complete 50km. That final report brought about a surge in donations and I am very happy to say that the final figure was more than double that raised during the walk.

“I would be in Henley and people would stop me and ask how I was and say sorry that I didn’t make it.  

“I hope to do more walks but next time it will probably be without the rifle and uniform.” About 35 people attended the meeting where the committee members were re-elected, including Anne Evans as chairman, Karen Grieve as events secretary and Kathy Bardwell-Springett as treasurer. The secretary and vice-chairman’s posts are vacant.

There was also a talk on “The Henley workhouse — the story of Townlands” by amateur historian Valerie Alasia followed by lunch.  

31 October 2022

