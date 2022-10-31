Return to Pakistan after 50 years made me cry

THIS was always going to be a nostalgic trip — an 83-year-old going back to Pakistan after more than 50 years to meet some of his students, now in their late sixties. You can anticipate the blubbing...

Accompanied by my wife Judith, who had never been to Pakistan, and daughter Linda, who was born there in 1965 but had never returned, we arrived at Islamabad airport one Wednesday morning to be met by our first surprise.

Mubeen, a government protocol officer, took our hand luggage and baggage tags and handed them to an assistant who rapidly disappeared in the crowd.

Our host’s job is to meet government guests and guide them through entry formalities.

In no time we were outside, our hand luggage already aboard a mini coach, and off we set for Mansoor and Najmi’s house. (Mansoor is a former student who had visited us in England and, with the Sargodha Old Boys Association, had master-minded the whole trip.)

After a freshen up and a splendid lunch, we found that our heavy baggage arrived from the airport along with the gifts we planned to present during our visits — 250 desk calendars featuring Henley and our house (thank you to Martin Cook for permission to use his photos), 25 mugs with nice words and a picture of Henley and 1,000 visiting cards.

All had been designed in England and sent by WhatsApp to a printer in Islamabad. Perfect. Ready to rock and roll.

First stop (the following day) was 120 miles due south through the massive Salt Range, where most of the world’s pink “Himalayan” salt comes from — to the Pakistan Air Force Cadet College in Sargodha.

This is where I had started in 1964 as a fresh-faced 25-year-old newlywed, with my pregnant [first] wife Robina. Although Pakistan now is a lot more populous (and prosperous), the wonderful tree-lined campus had barely changed.

A total of 450 boys, aged 12 to 18, are given a five-year boarding school education entirely in English and completely free of charge.

This on the two conditions that, firstly, they win a place through competitive entrance exams and interviews and, secondly, on completion of their education, they apply for the general duties (pilot) branch of the Pakistan Air Force.

This scheme was the brainchild in 1953 of the early pioneers of Pakistan to ensure a stream of quality applicants to the PAF.

No shame of Empire here, no need to promote or defend Pakistan’s 1,000-year-old strong Islamic culture, just pragmatic reality — good pilots are needed and the armed forces are run with English as the medium.

Half of the officers had been to Sandhurst and Cranwell anyway. So here we were, highly respected guests of honour.

A basketball match was in full flow. It stopped. The players and umpires lined up, an announcement was made and I was conducted along the line of cadets, shaking hands and trying to say words with every single participant. By the end, tears were streaming down my face.

A lectern appeared, with microphones, and I had to say some words...

The following day we toured the school, visiting familiar classrooms and the house where we had lived all those years ago, meeting students and swapping stories during prep. What a lively bunch — just as good as in my day.

And so the generosity and hospitality continued for 10 days. We were transported with a PAF officer escort from Sargodha to Lahore, from Lahore to near Hyderabad, from near Hyderabad to Lower Topa in the Murree Hills, from Lower Topa to PAF headquarters in Islamabad.

There at air headquarters, we met a host of “old boys” and old they certainly were as retired or soon-to-retire generals, chief marshals of the air force, who were once naughty 15-year-olds who called me “Red White and Yellow” (R W Y Fletcher) and worse.

Touchingly, one air commodore, all of 70 years old, approached me with a bouquet of red gladioli and said: “Sir, I am very sorry, but at school I was very cross with you and I scratched your car.”

I could not hold back my tears.

At that same dinner, the very senior officers were accompanied by their wives.

The men sat at round tables to eat. The wives sat in one long line of adjacent sofas at the far end of the room.

Yes, it was a boys’ night but, adjacent to their husbands, they could have joined in the conversation.

Instead, they sat and ate aside.

When introduced, they’d say: “I’m pleased to meet you, I am Mrs Air Commodore ******, giving not her own name but her husband’s name and rank.

The visit that impressed us most was to Rashidabad, a campus about 200 miles from Karachi which contains a home for aged destitutes, a school for deaf children, a school for blind children, a hospital, a blood bank and two English medium residential “public schools”.

The whole shebang was the initiative of “Angel” Shabbir Khan, an air commodore whose son Rashid went to his death with his defective plane in order to avoid crashing into a densely populated area.

Air force officers who had benefited from a free education as children have given their pensions to the schools, where pupils are admitted on scholarships after competitive exams.

The campus lives on charitable donations (rashidabad.org).

• Dick Fletcher is a retired teacher, trainer and new media businessman who lives in Mill End, Hambleden.