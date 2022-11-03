How’s map for size?

A GIANT mural showing iconic features of Henley has been unveiled in the entrance hallway of Rupert House School.

The painting, which was created by artist Nicola Sutherland, shows a map of Henley with historical figures, monuments and significant places ranging from St Mary’s Church to Reading Road builders’ merchants Jewson’s.

It was unveiled at a ceremony at the independent school in Bell Street on Monday attended by Mayor Michelle Thomas and Ms Sutherland.

The artist said she had asked the children to choose 30 places or people that they considered to be special to Henley.

Ms Sutherland said: “I wanted to mix everything. I included both aerial views and front-facing drawings, so the children can get an idea of what Henley looks like as the crow flies across the map.

“I got inspiration from chatting to different teachers. For example, the geography teacher asked me if I was putting in grid references, which I hadn’t thought of doing.

“As I was asked to be artist in residence, I spent a lot of time talking to the children. They would be invited to come and chat while I painted during their breaks and lunch.

“They gave me their ideas and made me see things. It kept me thinking young, which I loved.

“The children stare at the painting while they queue here. They want to work out where they live, even if it is a bit off the map, so it is relatable. Everyone can find something that they know and love.”

She also portrayed Prince Rupert of the Rhine, the namesake of the school.

Ms Sutherland said: “Rupert was a very gallant knight. He was accomplished in all areas, art, music and maths.

“He sounds like an incredible guy whether you agree with war or not. He went off to be a pirate in the Caribbean — the children love that bit.”

Headmaster Nick Armitage said: “We are promoting art as much as possible. We used to have scholarship boards on the wall but we changed it into achievement boards for pupils in year six, which is inspiring for the younger children to look at. With that moved, we had the opportunity to turn this wall into a mural.

“I wanted the children to be involved. Fifty per cent of the pupils live within walking distance of the school and this is their Henley.

“It is essential they are part of the community. For example, just before half term, we had a harvest service at St Mary’s Church and children brought in offerings for the Nomad food bank. The children in the school food council then spent time helping there.

“I used to row and we take the children to Henley Rowing Club, where they have a go in scull boats. I also took them all to the regatta. It is good for them to see and experience it. The youngest children visit the fire station, which is featured on the mural.

“We also have the Queen holding Rupert Bear’s hand as every year, the youngest children are given a Rupert Bear cuddly toy when they join.

“It is amazing the way Nicola brought in all these different things, such as the grid references — children learning geography can learn more about this.

“One child said they wanted a version of Where’s Wally but with our caretaker Mr Woodley, who they love, so he is dotted around the mural for them to spot.”

Ms Sutherland, who is originally from Devon, has painted more than 100 murals including one she did for Bird Place, opposite Leander Club.

She said that Jenny Ovstedal, head of marketing at Rupert House, saw that and got in touch to ask if she would do a mural at the school.

“The project started in February this year,” she said. “It has taken 20 weeks in total and 184 hours.”

Ms Sutherland changes the Bird Place mural according to the season and will soon be repainting it for winter.

She said: “I don’t mind working in cold weather. Rain stops me but any other weather is fine.

“I just love painting outdoors as it is invigorating. I wrap up warm and get out there. I also talk to people and find out what they want. It is very collaborative.”

She has also painted a Dr Seuss quote in the upstairs reading area at Rupert House.