IN the presence of the Mayor of Henley Michelle Thomas, 35 local youngsters received their bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Eleven youngsters received their silver awards. We are all really pleased and proud of them as they have completed their award within a year, having only started last September. They have been involved in volunteering, doing a physical activity and learning a skill as well as completing an expedition.

The bronze group walked locally and the silver group canoed down the River Thames from Lechlade to near Abingdon.

We are really pleased with this success and our groups are full for the coming season.

Kevin Nutt