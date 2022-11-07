Ann Jollye, tennis player, artist and carpenter (1937-2022)
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
Monday, 07 November 2022
A POP-UP pub will be held at Crazies Hill village hall next Friday (November 11).
The “Stagger Inn” is being organised by the Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association, while the village pub, The Horns, remains closed.
The event will not be licensed, so attendees are asked to bring their own drinks. Doors will open at 6.30pm.
07 November 2022
More News:
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
A FUNDRAISER is to be held for an animal ... [more]