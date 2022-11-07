Curators required

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is appealing to university students to join its team of volunteers to help with curation.

While the museum is closed for refurbishment and repairs, the curatorial team is cataloguing the entire collection so they can be cleaned.

Project manager Emma Staveley said: “We have an immediate need for extra hands on deck.

“Our curatorial team is working hard to remove some of the items on display in order to give them a bit of TLC, so they will be looking their best when the museum re-opens in 2023.

“Given the nature of our project, we’re particularly keen to recruit students of museum studies or similar courses who are looking to gain hands-on experience of curation.”

If you are interested, send an email with your CV to museum@rrm.co.uk