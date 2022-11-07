Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

Curators required

Curators required

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is appealing to university students to join its team of volunteers to help with curation.

While the museum is closed for refurbishment and repairs, the curatorial team is cataloguing the entire collection so they can be cleaned.

Project manager Emma Staveley said: “We have an immediate need for extra hands on deck.

“Our curatorial team is working hard to remove some of the items on display in order to give them a bit of TLC, so they will be looking their best when the museum re-opens in 2023.

“Given the nature of our project, we’re particularly keen to recruit students of museum studies or similar courses who are looking to gain hands-on experience of curation.”

If you are interested, send an email with your CV to museum@rrm.co.uk

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33