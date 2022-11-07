Dick Fletcher returns this week with the second part of his postcard from Pakistan.

THE second half of our visit was a personally funded holiday trip to the very north of the country — over a pass at 13,700ft into Gilgit and Hunza.

It was all brilliantly organised by Shah Hussain, of Compass Travel in Islamabad. We were assigned a

10-seater coach with Arif, a skilful and untiring driver, and Imtiaz, a very caring guide.

Off we set on a 10-day trip to fabled “Shangri-la”, close to the Chinese border.

There we saw glaciers, lakes of intensely blue water, immense gorges with torrential rivers, acres of apricot and walnut trees and gigantic mountains — K2, Nanga Parbat and Rakaposhi to name but three.

Highlights included a village polo match, the 300ft long Hussaini wire bridge (health and safety eat your heart out) and food to die for.

Everywhere children and adults are playing cricket. The September visit of the England cricket team after an absence of 17 years had made a great impression on the entire population.

Such “soft” interactions at a national level are greatly appreciated, though my going around with clenched raised fist shouting “England zindabad!” (long live England) didn’t go down as well as it ought to have done. But at least I could do it with impunity.

In the middle of Gilgit town, there is a very secluded little garden behind stone walls in one corner of a busy junction. A notice at the gate proclaims: “British graveyard”.

I expected a semi-derelict line of Victorian graves of General Sir Humphrey This, killed in battle up the Khyber Pass, Lady That, expired of cholera at the age of 43.

But no, there were graves here as recent as 1999 — Richard Ackerley, aged 25, who fell in the mountains.

Major Ian Galbraith, who was a political agent in Gilgit from 1937 to 1939, and his wife Mary.

Both were tragically drowned when he, against his wife’s wishes, insisted on travelling home by canvas boat. Only his wooden leg was retrieved and it was placed beside a memorial stone in the graveyard. Until recently the graveyard was maintained by a local shopkeeper but now it is done by the local

government.

Just down the road, we encountered the start of a demonstration with tyres already set ablaze, men (only men) gathering in protest at... a forthcoming sports event for women.

Having largely eliminated the shocking atrocities carried out in recent years by extremists, Pakistan faces a number of serious issues in the years to come.

The most important of these is climate change. With so much glacial ice high up in the very north, a mighty river running right down

the centre of the country, and unpredictable extremes from the annual summer monsoon, Pakistan is a sitting duck for flooding

disasters.

While some work can be done to improve flood defences, and to stop people building on the flood plain, only a radical change in behaviour from the whole world can stabilise the climate.

Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, said: “If we want to make this great state of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the wellbeing of the people, especially of the masses and the poor.”

This has not really happened. There is more general prosperity than there was in the Sixties, the roads are better and there’s a lot more traffic and the armed forces have certainly prospered, as have the upper middle classes.

However, the poor remain poor and sometimes the predicament of minorities is insecure.

Subsistence farming remains the main occupation for 90 per cent of the population.

There is a growing body of private charitable work, as evidenced by the remarkable achievements at such places as Rashidabad, which I wrote about last week (rashidabad.org).

The enormous diaspora of Pakistanis in the UK, Canada and America is doing much to help but only co-ordinated government activity can make a serious dent in the problem. If only the politicians would step aside and let Imran Khan (a former student of mine) get on with the job.

Women are beginning to come out from behind their physical and mental veils. Society is still dominated by men. The demand that all women wear at the very least a hijab is unlikely to diminish in the near future.

In the far north of the country, women do participate more openly — you see them working in restaurants, ticket booths and shops — and you see many women without head coverings in the capital, Islamabad, but it is a slow process and there is much opposition.

Women succumbing to their assigned roles does not help. A lot more interaction with foreign tourists would help both the economy and the social levelling up.

Currently, vistors are mostly from east Asia, confined to minibuses and short walks through the more picturesque spots. Imran Khan had just got Airbnb established when he was ousted. That, and lots of visitors from the UK, would make a big difference. My overriding impression of Pakistan? In a land of extreme contrasts, tolerance is all-pervading.

You see it in the way traffic runs. The pip-pip of horns is constant but only once did we hear a horn sounded in anger.

We didn’t see a single road accident in what must have been 2,000 miles of travel during our three-week visit. The traffic in towns is dense and few drivers carry insurance but, unlike in Henley, every single person knows the exact width of his (yes, his) vehicle.

We were shown only respect, kindness and generosity wherever we went. What a wonderful “undiscovered” country. We should all get out there more.

• Dick Fletcher is a retired teacher, trainer and new media businessman who lives in Mill End, Hambleden.