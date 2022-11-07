But he’s ‘shocked’ to win best plot award

GARY HEEKS has been honoured by the Henley Allotments Association.

He won the award for best plot at the Greencroft allotments, off Matson Drive, when the association’s prizes were presented at its annual meeting at the town hall.

Mr Heeks, 60, of Lawson Road, said: “It was a hell of a shock but it made me feel really good. You get the sense you’ve really achieved something.”

More than 240 plots at the Watermans and Greencroft allotments were considered for the awards. Judges spent June and July observing every plot before making their decision.

Jim Mason won best plot at the Watermans site off Reading Road.

Association secretary Sharon Oldham said: “It’s about recognising all the hard work and effort that people put into their plots each year. Any encouragement is always welcomed.

“The judges look at the general standard of cultivation of each plot and whether things look neat and tidy. They also like things like a compost bin as a lot of nutrients are lost when cultivating a plot and compost is the best way to put them back into the ground.”

Amanda Talboys was named Greencroft’s best newcomer and Liz Dungate won the award at Watermans. Beginners are given a two and a half pole starter plot before moving on to larger five pole and 10 pole plots.

Ms Oldham said: “The judges look at how the newcomers have coped as it is a lot more work than people often imagine.

“It is a real time commitment — for a small plot you are looking at two hours a week, while for larger ones it can be up to four or five.

“It is not just about putting down seeds and watering the grass. There is so much more to consider.”

The record high temperatures and drought over the summer affected many plots and some crops suffered.

Ms Oldham said: “It was pretty dire. We were just watering to keep things alive, not to grow.

“Brussels sprouts have hardly grown at all. They are a winter crop and won’t be harvested for at least a month but they should be close to size by now and instead they are the size of a button.

“But grapes have grown really well. It’s swings and roundabouts but that’s just gardening.”