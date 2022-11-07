Monday, 07 November 2022

My Lords photo card

My Lords photo card

A PICTURE taken by a Wargrave photographer has been chosen to illustrate one of the House of Lords’ Christmas cards.

Tim Hodges took the image of the Palace of Westminster at night reflected in the River Thames.

He said: “I do some work for the House of Lords and I’ve let them use my images for their merchandise before — one was for a jigsaw puzzle. This year they have used a night shot as one of their Christmas cards. I’m pleased to be included.

“It was fortuitous that I happened to take it on a nice calm evening. I was standing on the opposite bank and just set up the tripod.”

Mr Hodges used a 5D mark II camera, with 24-105mm lens, with a one-second shutterspeed, to take the shot. 

