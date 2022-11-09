Child abuse victims must feel they’ll be believed when reporting it, says MP

THERESA MAY says victims of child sex abuse should be believed and feel safe to come forward.

The former prime minister was speaking after visiting a “legacy bench” installed in Sonning, where she lives, to highlight the issue.

Mrs May, the MP for Maidenhead, set up the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in 2014 when she was home secretary.

It examined the extent to which institutions and organisations failed to protect children in England and Wales from sexual abuse.

More than 5,800 people came forward to share their abuse stories for part of the inquiry called the Truth Project.

The inquiry report was published last month and now “legacy” plaques are being placed on benches around the country with the words of victims who spoke out.

The 150 plaques also have a QR code on them that takes you to a website with the report and data as well as information for victims to seek help.

The bench in King George V field off Pound Lane, Sonning, reads: “Every child deserves love, guidance, understanding and protection.”

Mrs May said: “This next step is really important because the inquiry was about uncovering the extent to which child sexual abuse had been taking place in the UK at appalling levels.

“I always said when I set up the inquiry that the public would be shocked if they knew what was happening in our country.

“This report shows what has been going on but it doesn’t end here. This report has important recommendations for the Government about how to ensure that we can stop sexual abuse in the future and that’s the positive action we want the Government to be taking.”

She said the ability for people to come forward to speak about their experiences was important.

Mrs May said: “I remember being out on the streets in the constituency one day when the inquiry had been set up and this woman came up to me and just said, ‘Thank you’.

“She had been abused as a child and said that she just wanted to tell somebody about it and for somebody to believe her and hear what she was saying.

“The Truth Project was such an important part of the work that the inquiry did. I think this legacy is a wonderful project because up and down the country there will benches with the QR code with these comments that have been made by survivors and victims which will make people think about what the inquiry was about.

“I’m also very pleased there’s one here in the village. I wanted it in the constituency.

“I think this peaceful spot is a place where people can come and sit and reflect and where conversations may take place among people who, sadly, may have had very bad experiences as a child.

“I hope that what the inquiry and the report will do is send a very clear message to people who are suffering from abuse that you will be believed, come forward.

“Sadly, there is a history of things being swept under the carpet and of children and young people not being believed but what this shows is actually we are saying, ‘Yes, come forward, we don’t want you to be suffering this abuse, we want action to be taken’.

“When the report came out, the then home secretary made a statement in the House of Commons and it was dealt with very seriously by everybody. I think they were genuinely shocked at the extent to which this abuse had been taking place and the extent to which it had been covered up, swept to one side.

“For the children involved, it’s not historic because they live with it into the rest of their lives.

“The question now is for the Government to look at the recommendations very seriously indeed. I said that in the House of Commons. I asked them particularly to look at the recommendation on mandatory reporting.”

Professor Alexis Jay, who chaired the inquiry, said: “We did a lot of consultation about legacy. Victims and survivors were very keen on the idea and a lot of things were discussed with them.

“They didn’t particularly want a single monument, they wanted something which could be spread out around the country where lots of people could have access to it and in settings that were peaceful.

“What’s really important is to continue public conversations about child sexual abuse because for decades it has been a taboo subject and it’s something that will only become more acceptable for victims to be able to talk about if there’s a general recognition that this has happened and is happening on an extraordinary scale to so many people.

“We want people not to have barriers to coming forward to disclose the abuse. There were so many people in the Truth Project and I think the average length it took them to disclose was 26 years. We don’t want any more of that — that has to stop.”