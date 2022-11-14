Shadow band

A CONCERT in aid of the Wargrave Heritage Trust is to take place next month.

Simon Goodall and the Bourne Again Shadows, a tribute act, will perform at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, December 3 from 7.30pm.

Admission costs £20. The proceeds will go to the charity, which provides financial assistance to those responsible for the village’s public buildings of architectural merit or historical interest.

For tickets, call 0118 940 4500.