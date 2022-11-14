Parking permit trial begins

A TRIAL scheme for digital parking permits has come into force in Lower Caversham.

Residents no longer need to display a physical permit in their car windscreen and instead should register a digital permit which will come up on the handpieces of traffic wardens on patrol.

The scheme also allows drivers to pay for permits by the hour instead of by the half-day currently.

The trial area covers Ardler Road, Brackstone Close, Briants Avenue, Champion Road, Coldicutt Street, George Street, Gosbrook Road, Heron Island, King’s Road, Marsack Street, Mill Green, Mill Road, Montague Street, Nelson Road, Piggott’s Road, Queen’s Road, Send Road, Southview Avenue, St John’s Road and Washington Road.

Reading Borough Council will gather feedback during the trial before deciding whether to roll out the scheme across the whole of Caversham.

Tony Page, lead councillor for climate strategy and transport, said: “We will be offering a more flexible visitor parking scheme available by the hour as opposed to the very clunky and inflexible half-day scratch cards.

“We will also be supporting the trial scheme with a level of enforcement that we hope will reassure local residents that transitioning to a digital scheme will not result in any loss of enforcement or credibility of the scheme.”

To register for a

digital permit, visit https://bit.ly/3fpZoV6