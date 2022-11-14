THE number of cash machines in the Henley parliamentary constituency has fallen by 25 per cent to 47 since 2018.

This means there is one for every 2,500 people, according to The Grade, a website which reviews banks and compiled the figures from ONS data.

It points out that Henley has a pensioner rate 28.2 per cent above the national average, adding: “Cash remains a valued form of money for the elderly and those on lower incomes.”