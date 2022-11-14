Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Bank cuts

THE number of cash machines in the Henley parliamentary constituency has fallen by 25 per cent to 47 since 2018.

This means there is one for every 2,500 people, according to The Grade, a website which reviews banks and compiled the figures from ONS data.

It points out that Henley has a pensioner rate 28.2 per cent above the national average, adding: “Cash remains a valued form of money for the elderly and those on lower incomes.”

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33