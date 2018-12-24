Hamper winner to share goodies with family

THE winner of the Henley Standard’s competition to win a Waitrose Christmas hamper worth £100 will share it with her daughter.

June Ireson, 80, of Abrahams Road, Henley, was delighted to win the hamper, which contained goodies including bottles of wine, chocolates and crackers.

She said: “I never enter anything but I looked at it and said ‘go on then’. I couldn’t believe it when I was told I’d won. I didn’t think I stood a chance.”

Mrs Ireson said she would share the hamper with her daughter Karen, who lives in the same street, before spending the festive period with her son Paul in Italy.

She said: “They have already warned me not to take too much luggage but if I can give something to somebody else it will be nice to share.”