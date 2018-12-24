Monday, 24 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hamper winner to share goodies with family

Hamper winner to share goodies with family

THE winner of the Henley Standard’s competition to win a Waitrose Christmas hamper worth £100 will share it with her daughter.

June Ireson, 80, of Abrahams Road, Henley, was delighted to win the hamper, which contained goodies including bottles of wine, chocolates and crackers.

She said: “I never enter anything but I looked at it and said ‘go on then’. I couldn’t believe it when I was told I’d won. I didn’t think I stood a chance.”

Mrs Ireson said she would share the hamper with her daughter Karen, who lives in the same street, before spending the festive period with her son Paul in Italy.

She said: “They have already warned me not to take too much luggage but if I can give something to somebody else it will be nice to share.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33