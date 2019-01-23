Military race to make regatta return

A RACE between military crews will return to this year’s Henley Royal Regatta after a 100-year absence.

The King’s Cup will see male and female military athletes from the UK, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the USA, Germany and the Netherlands competing in the knock-out contest over the final three days of the event in July.

The first six of those nations took part in the 1919 Royal Henley Peace Regatta, held after the end of the First World War, and was won by the Australian crew.

The original King’s Cup trophy, which was presented by King George V, is now awarded annually to the fastest state crew in Australia.

This year’s competition, which is for crews of eight, will be the first time a cross-gender military crew has raced at an elite international event.

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave said: “The regatta is delighted to host such an important commemoration.

“The 1919 Royal Henley Peace Regatta was a key milestone in our sport and was staged by the rowing community to help heal wounds and hasten the return to normality of the Allied nations and their troops recovering from the First World War”.

Organiser Chris Hartley added: “The 2019 King’s Cup campaign has been several years in the making and has strong support from all eight nations.

“It once again demonstrates the power of sport to build positive change.

“As military forces around the world embrace gender inclusiveness, the prospect of mixed crews racing at the regatta is tremendously exciting.

“As in 1919, the regatta is breaking new ground and we anticipate highly competitive racing.”

This year’s regatta takes place from July 3 to 7.

