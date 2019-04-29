Cruise winner

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
THE winner of the Hobbs of Henley/Caldesi on the Thames cruise competition, which was published in the Henley Standard on Friday, April 5, was Mark Weedon, from Whitchurch.
He wins two tickets worth £95 after correctly answering that the capital city of Italy is Rome.
29 April 2019
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
