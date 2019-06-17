Win VIP table for four in the Swans Nest during regatta worth £2,000

HERE’S your chance to win a VIP table for four people in an exclusive riverside bar during Henley Royal Regatta.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the Swans Nest to offer this great prize, which also includes:

Two bottles of Grey Goose vodka and mixers

Two jugs of cocktails

Two bottles of Chapel Down wine

Food for four people.

The prize is worth £2,000 and can be redeemed on any one day during this year’s regatta, except Saturday, July 6.

The Swans Nest is the ideal location for enjoying the regatta as it has a prime river view for watching the action during the day.

Then at night you and your friends can enjoy the best in food, drink and entertainment.

Located at the Old Blades Club in Remenham Lane, the site will be transformed with a state-of-the-art light and sound arena, cocktail bars, à la carte food stalls from international accredited chefs, a giant LED screen and riverside seating with table service to make sure you enjoy every minute of your day.

As the sun goes down the sound goes up and some of the biggest DJs in the world will be there. There’s classics curated by Maidstone’s iconic club The Source on the Friday night and Ibiza’s own Hotbed on the Sunday night.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Swans Nest competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD. The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 21 and will be notified by phone.

Which Kent town is The Source club in?

Swans Nest will be open daily from 10am to midnight throughout the regatta.

If you are not lucky enough to win this competition, tickets can be purchased and tables booked at www.theswansnest.co.uk

For more information and VIP table reservations, please call 07938 528864

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be over 21.

The prize is valid only on the days stated. It is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with the Swans Nest, the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered. The winner will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules