Win four general admission tickets to Chinawhite on regatta Saturday

HERE’S your chance to win four general admission tickets to Chinawhite during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the famous nightclub brand to offer this great prize, worth £220, for Saturday, July 6.

Chinawhite is returning for the seventh year running. The exclusive party promises to be even bigger and better than ever with top-class entertainment, mouth-watering food and drink and, of course, a headline DJ closing the party.

With five different bars, Chinawhite has partnered with Moët & Chandon, Two Keys and Life Water to create an unforgettable, all-day celebration at the most extravagant enclosure.

As well as the panoramic views of the river and the racing from the Riverside Garden, guests can enjoy gourmet street food by Pulled, boozy ice creams from Cheers Alcoholic Ice-cream or a pick-me-up at the Pamper Tent supplied by Team Pamper. Romans international Supercars will be back for a second year with more exotic cars to admire.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Chinawhite competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

How many years has Chinawhite been coming to Henley Royal Regatta?

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 21 and will be notified by phone.

If you are not lucky enough to win this competition, tickets are available for both the daytime and evening parties at Chinawhite on the Friday and Saturday and start at £35. A VIP Saturday ticket costs £90 which includes access to Chinawhite’s VIP lounge and garden where guests will be entertained by the enticing evening show and exclusive DJ sets.

Tickets are available at www.chinawhite-henley.com/tickets

Terms and conditions

Each ticket holder will be entitled to all-day entry to the Chinawhite@ Temple Island enclosure from midday to midnight on Saturday, July 6.

The prize is valid only on the day stated. It is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with Chinawhite, Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered. The winner will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules