Monday, 08 July 2019

THE winner of the Chinawhite competition that was published in the Henley Standard on June 14, was Claire Price, of Badgemore, Henley.

She wins four general admission tickets worth £220 after correctly answering that the London nightclub brand has been coming to Henley Royal Regatta for seven years.

The winner of the Swans Nest competition published in the same week was Nigel Balchin, of Greys Road, Henley.

He wins a VIP table for four people worth £2,000 after correctly answering that the Source nightclub is in Maidstone, Kent.

Both winners’ names were drawn at random.

