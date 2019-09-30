Win game dinner for two with chef Simon Mckenzie worth £170

HERE’S your chance to win a very special dinner for two worth £170.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with chef Simon Mckenzie, who has just launched a new pop-up dining business.

Simon has 25 years’ experience in the restaurant industry and was most recently head chef at the Golden Ball in Lower Assendon.

Now he set up his own catering venture and his first event will be a British game dinner at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Saturday, October 5 from 5.30pm — and you could be there.

The three-course dinner will celebrate British game meats with a menu featuring freshly baked sour dough, roast partridge, partridge bonbon, choux croute and broth, loin of venison, celeriac cream, blackberries, chocolate and buttered cabbage followed by honeycombe parfait, cherry, chocolate and caramelised nuts. After welcome drinks, you can take a seat in the kitchen where Simon will talk about cooking a Michelin-standard dinner. You’ll learn about game and its health benefits and sustainability, how to prepare partridge and venison, how to make a game broth, bread, honeycombe and praline and how to use pressure cookers and foam guns (espuma). There will also be recipes to take away.

You will then have time to mingle while Aisling Machuca mixes you a gin and tonic, explaining the art of mixology.

Then it’s time to take your seat and enjoy your delicious dinner paired with a gin and tonic and red wine with the main course. The prize is worth £85 per person.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Game dinner competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

What is the Spanish for foam?

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Wednesday, October 3 and will be notified by phone.

For more information, visit www.chefsimonmckenzie.com

Terms and conditions

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with Simon Mckenzie or the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered.

The winner will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

To see the rules, visit http://www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules