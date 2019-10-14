Monday, 14 October 2019

Build own scarecrow

CHILDREN are invited to make a scarecrow and have it displayed at Stonor Park.

The Build Your Own Scarecrow competition is open to schools and community learning groups this Halloween.

Scarecrows should be brought to the house from October 23 to October 25 and children can use the adventure playground free of charge. The scarecrows will be displayed from October 26 until November 3.

The scariest one will be chosen during the holiday and in December the winners will receive a Christmas tree from the Tree Barn, in Christmas Common to decorate a classroom.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OF4yNt

