Could you snap a dragon?

AN amateur photographic competition has been launched by Henley’s dragon boat team.

Called “2020 Vision”, the competition invites photographers to cover the Henley Dragons during their forthcoming winter series, which is staged on the River Thames in the town.

The aim is to promote the team and race event while encapsulating the power, excitement and endurance of the sport.

Photographers are invited to submit a maximum of three photos. The winner will receive a trophy, a bottle of fizz and the winning photo will appear in the Henley Standard.

The photographs will be judged by Dr Rob Lind, of the Henley Dragons, in January.

The winter series races are due to take place on November 3, 24 and December 15 but dates are subject to change due to weather and river conditions. Contingency dates have been set for January 12, 26 and February 9 and 23.

Racing starts at 10.30am at Marsh Lock and boats go down the Henley Royal Regatta course before turning at Temple Island and heading back towards Mill Meadows and finishing at the Eyot Centre.

To enter the competition, submit digital images with a name and contact telephone number to henleydragons

@outlook.com