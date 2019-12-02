Win £100 worth of meat or a case of wine from Hare Hatch Sheeplands

HERE’S your chance to win a fantastic Christmas present.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the Hare Hatch Sheeplands plant nursery, near Wargrave, to offer two festive prizes:

• A case of wine worth £99 or

• £100 worth of meat of your choice

Hare Hatch Sheeplands continues to go from strength to strength as it recovers from its recent planning setbacks.

The nursery, which also boasts a farm shop and coffee shop, has just announced that Father Christmas will make a welcome return this year as part of a full programme of Christmas activities.

Operations director Andy Dicks says: “Santa has already popped in for a visit and to confirm that he plans to set up a plastic-free grotto on November 30 and invite youngsters to have breakfast with him, as he has done in the past. Once again, his friends from the Rotary Club of Maiden Erlegh will be helping him, raising money for local charities such as Yeldall Manor, Twyford Charities Together and the Alexander Devine Hospice.”

There is a full programme of Christmas activities at Hare Hatch Sheeplands and Christmas trees and decorations will be on sale.

Mr Dicks said: “We are staging several evenings of indulgence with some really good food and drink, plus a party with Mother Christmas and other family activities to entertain visitors.

“ Tickets are needed for some activities. Santa’s Christmas visit is another sign of the way that Hare Hatch Sheeplands is rebuilding.”

Hare Hatch Sheeplands is in London Road, Hare Hatch, Reading RG10 9HW and open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit harehatchsheeplands.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning one of these great prizes, simply answer the following question:

Q: Which Rotary club will be helping Santa at Hare Hatch Sheeplands?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Hare Hatch Sheeplands Christmas meat and wine competition, Henley Standard, 1 Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winners will be the senders of the first two correct entries to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, December 6 and will be notified by phone.

The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply. To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules

• Next week: Your chance to win a Tesco hamper worth £50.