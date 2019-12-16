Monday, 16 December 2019

Three winners

THE winners of the Hare Hatch Sheeplands Christmas meat and wine competition, which was published in the Henley Standard on November 29, have been chosen.

Heather Allwright, of Wood Lane, Sonning Common, wins a case of wine worth £100 and Sally Lester, of Ferry Road, South Stoke, wins £100 of fresh meat.

The winner of the Hare Hatch Sheeplands £100 Christmas hamper competition, which was published in the Henley Standard on November 22, was Mr P R Lee, of Hungerford Lane, Twyford.

