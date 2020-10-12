New care home nominated for interior design award

A CARE home in Henley has been shortlisted for a design award for its interior decorations and facilities.

Henley Manor in Mill Lane is one of 18 nominees in the healthcare and wellness design category of the SBID International Design Awards.

The £8.5 million home, which was built on the site of the former LA Fitness gym and opened in January, is operated by Hallmark Care Homes.

It has 80 beds and includes a hair salon, therapy room, function room, sensory room, cinema and café.

There is also an outdoor putting green, aviary, greenhouse, living wall, water wall and landscaped gardens.

The home features many design elements developed specifically for people living with dementia. These include images of Henley, large balconies and walls that are coloured and textured.

Charlotte Bennett, customer relationship manager at the home, said: “Despite everything going on in the world, Henley Manor remains a really wonderful place to both work and live.

“The team and residents have really made the home their own and built a fantastic atmosphere together.

“Not only is it a beautiful building with stunning grounds, it is also somewhere that is filled with fun and a safe place for those that need us.”

The awards, which have 17 other categories, are organised by the Society of British International Interior Design and the winners will be announced on October 23.