Final call for entries

ENTRIES for the Mayor of Henley’s Christmas card competition must be submitted by 4pm on Monday.

This year’s theme is “Henley-on-Thames Magical Christmas Tree 2020” and the child behind the winning design will get the chance to switch on the town’s Christmas lights, subject to coronavirus regulations.

The entries must be original, creative and colourful and on A5 paper, either landscape or portrait. Glitter and other protruding items are not allowed.

You should also include the child’s name, age, phone number, school and address on the reverse of the card.

All entrants must be aged five to 11 and either live or go to school in Henley. The winner will be chosen by Mayor Ken Arlett and his wife Dorothy later this month.

The first, second and third place designs will be displayed at the Kenton Theatre.

If your child would like to enter, send their design to: Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition, Henley Town Council, Council Offices, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 2AQ.