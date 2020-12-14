Monday, 14 December 2020

Gin winners

THE winners of the Hobbs of Henley competition, which was published in the Henley Standard on November 13 , have been chosen.

They were Hilary Fisher, of Queen Street,
H Landown, of Greys Road, Alyson Donnachie, of Elizabeth Close, all Henley, Yvonne Scurrm of Essex Way, Sonning Common, and Henley, Emily Bishop, of Colleton Drive, Twyford.

They each win a bottle of Mr Hobbs 150 gin and a copy of Hobbs of Henley: A History by Simon Wenham.

Their names were picked at random from the entries after they correctly answered that the founder of Hobbs of Henley was Harry Hobbs.

