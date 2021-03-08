Final snaps

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
TOMORROW (Saturday) is the last chance to enter Sonning Common youth club’s photography competition.
The categories are landscape, portrait of a person, nature and other. The winner of each one will receive a £10 Amazon voucher.
To enter, email your photographs and details to
sunny.clubsc@gmail.com
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say