Final snaps

TOMORROW (Saturday) is the last chance to enter Sonning Common youth club’s photography competition.

The categories are landscape, portrait of a person, nature and other. The winner of each one will receive a £10 Amazon voucher.

To enter, email your photographs and details to 
sunny.clubsc@gmail.com

