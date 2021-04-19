Return of best front garden contest

HENLEY’S best front gardens competition is returning after the coronavirus pandemic meant it had to be cancelled last year.

Organisers say they wanted to revive it this summer as residents have spent so much time in their gardens during the lockdowns.

They believe it will be possible for judges to observe social distancing when visiting gardens which have been entered.

Caroline Langler, a member of the Henley in Bloom committee, said: “We would like to encourage residents to plant flowers which are particularly suitable for bees because over the past 50 years there has been an overall decline in British wild and honeybees.

“There are things we can do to help. For example, in our front gardens we can plant a few bee-friendly flowers in the ground, a window box or a planter — bright yellow centres in single plants are best.

“My small front garden in Queen Street has many visiting bees on the lavender, perennial wallflowers and other small varieties through most of the year.

“I would love to see more bee-friendly shrubs and flowers all along Reading Road and through the town centre and also more trees at the bottom of Market Place.

“Let’s aim this year to create a welcoming, if small, bee highway through Henley town and start it buzzing this year and beyond.”

Competition entry leaflets will be available from the town hall in Market Place soon.

The pubs and restaurants gardens competition may also return this year.