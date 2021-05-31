Gardens contest returns

GARDENERS have until June 25 to enter Henley’s best front gardens contest.

The competition has returned after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers say they wanted to revive it this summer as residents have spent so much time in their gardens during the lockdowns.

Caroline Langler, a member of the Henley in Bloom committee, said: “What we need is enthusiastic gardeners who would like to see Henley look a better where they live — it’s just a case of getting going.”

Suggested plants to use include antirrhinums, alliums, cosmos, cornflowers, foxgloves, hollyhocks, honeysuckle, lavender, marigolds, marjoram, oregano, Michaelmas daisies and sunflowers.

These will help improve pollination and create a bee highway through the town.

The competition will be informally judged in July by people nominated by the Henley in Bloom committee and a prize presentation evening will be held at the town hall in the autumn if government guidelines allow.

The prizes will be sponsored by Southern Plant and Tool Hire, of Centenary Business Park.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Many of us have taken great joy in our gardens and outdoor spaces during lockdown.

“We can now enjoy the fruits of our labour and provide a healthy habitat for bees and other wildlife.

“If your garden is flourishing with life and colour, please enter our garden competition.”

Entry forms are available from the town hall in Market Place.