Monday, 28 June 2021

Happy snap

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Sonning Common has been nominated for an award.

Kathryn Fell is a finalist in the best photographer category of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

She said: “I take pride in my work and enjoy taking outdoor family portraits, helping businesses and teaching photography in person and now online too.

“This past year has given us all challenges personally and in business, so this nomination is a real tonic.”

