Monday, 19 July 2021

Dog stamps

KIDMORE End Primary School are collecting used stamps to donate to Guide Dogs for the Blind. 

Residents can cut off any used stamps they received and donate them to Theresa Heffer at the school in Chalkhouse Green Road. 

