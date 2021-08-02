Snap a hedgehog

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
WOODCOTE conservation group is encouraging residents to take photographs of hedgehogs in their gardens for a competition.
Entrants can also write stories or poems or submit drawings or paintings of the creatures and the best will win a prize.
A selection of entries will also be shown at the group’s stall at Woodcote village fete on September 11.
The group is also thanking everyone who has taken part in its “hedgehog highway” scheme in which participants made small holes in their fences to allow the creatures to roam more freely.
More people are still needed to take part. For more information, email info@woodcotecg.org.uk
