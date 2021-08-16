Wild reads

Monday, 16 August 2021

CHILDREN in Sonning Common are invited to join the Wild World Heroes, this year’s Oxfordshire summer reading challenge.

They can collect stickers and rewards for reading at least six library books over the summer holidays.

For more information, visit the village library in Grove Road or email
sonningcommon.library@
oxfordshire.gov.uk

